Meet Visual Electric—an image generator that's built for the creative process. Say goodbye to chat and say hello to the generative canvas.
Meet Visual Electric—an image generator that's built for the creative process. Say goodbye to chat and say hello to the generative canvas.
Inspo
Be inspired by our library of stunning imagery and the prompts that made them.
Prompt Assist
Helpful suggestions as you type keep you in flow.
Remix
Develop your idea through iteration. Try different Moods, test different colors, and hone your prompt.
Moods
Hand-crafted, tasteful Moods make it easy to see your idea in a wide range of styles.
Touch Up
Keep what's working, change what isn't.
Variations
Drag the creativity slider and see how your ideas evolve.
Upscale
Once you have the perfect image, add sharpness and resolution.
Visual Electric—an image generator that’s built for the creative process.
A new creative Medium deserves a new creative tool.
Why we created Visual Electric Learn More ->