Meet Visual Electric—an image generator that's built for the creative process. Say goodbye to chat and say hello to the generative canvas.

Mood
Photography
Prompt
white peony flower with delicate petals, simple gray background, minimalist botanical photography
Mood
Cinematic
Prompt
close up of a modern cabin in a misty pine forest
Mood
Film
Prompt
Classic green Porsche, minimalist style, showroom setting, poster
Mood
Photography
Prompt
silhouette of a woman with an afro profile view minimalist black and white portrait
Mood
Cinematic
Prompt
a person in a neon green windbreaker, facing concrete wall, album cover
Mood
Cinematic
Prompt
a chair sitting in front of an orange wall, sligthly hard shadows, panoramic anamorphic, soft morning light, hyperrealism, sun drenched, richly colored, gentle shadowing
Mood
Twee
Prompt
redwood trees silhouettes against a starry twilight sky with warm horizon glow
Mood
Film
Prompt
perfect golden desert dunes at sunset minimalist landscape
Mood
Cinematic
Prompt
Ethereal jellyfish ballet underwater
Mood
Film
Prompt
Portrait of a woman with emerald green hair and contrasting red lips, ethereal

Prompt Assist

Helpful suggestions as you type keep you in flow.

Remix

Develop your idea through iteration. Try different Moods, test different colors, and hone your prompt.

Moods

Hand-crafted, tasteful Moods make it easy to see your idea in a wide range of styles.

Touch Up

Keep what's working, change what isn't.

Variations

Drag the creativity slider and see how your ideas evolve.

Upscale

Once you have the perfect image, add sharpness and resolution.

